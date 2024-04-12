State police arrest driver accused of fleeing scene of fatal crash in Hebron

State police have arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in Hebron in February.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving two vehicles on Millstream Road and Kinney Road shortly after midnight on Feb. 4.

State police said 65-year-old Karen Taylor, of Mansfield Depot, was traveling eastbound on Kinney Road around midnight when she entered the intersection to make a left turn onto Millstream Road.

A pick-up truck that was traveling southbound on Millstream Road ignored a stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the left side of Taylor's vehicle, according to troopers.

Firefighters said she was ejected from the vehicle and was suffering from cardiac arrest. Taylor was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the pick-up truck fled the scene on foot. Jesse Scrivano, 29, of Willimantic, was taken into custody on Friday.

An arrest warrant states that Scrivano reported his truck was stolen from a park and ride in Hebron the night of the accident. Police later determined that he made up the story and he was in fact driving when the deadly crash occurred.

Scrivano faces charges including first-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death, reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence and more. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.