Driver charged in Feb. crash on I-84 in Southington that killed Waterbury woman

Interstate 84 in Southington on February 15
A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a crash on Interstate 84 East in Southington in February that killed a Waterbury woman.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on February 15.

According to an arrest warrant, Maxwell Nemec, of Cheshire was driving between 95 and 102 MPH when he veered into the from the center lane into the left lane of I-84, colliding with a BMW that was already in the left lane.

The collision caused both vehicles to roll over.

The driver of the BMW, 58-year-old Lesley Petrafassi, was seriously injured and was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury and later airlifted to Hartford Hospital. She died of her injuries more than two weeks after the accident.

Nemec turned himself in to state police on Thursday. In addition to the second-degree manslaughter charge, Nemec is also charged with reckless driving, misconduct with a motor vehicle, and failure to maintain proper lane.

He was released on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.

