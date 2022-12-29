Driver Charged With Manslaughter in November Fatal Norwalk Crash

Police have charged a 25-year-old driver from Stamford in connection with a fatal crash in Norwalk in November.

The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on November 27.

Arriving officers found a single-vehicle crash with four people inside.

One person died at the scene. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Oscar Valdovinos, of Norwalk. The three others were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested the driver, Erles Ismael Aguilera.

He is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. He was held on $750,000 bond.