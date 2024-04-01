Norwalk

Driver had baby on lap and loaded gun, marijuana in car in Norwalk: police

A man who is was driving in Norwalk with a baby on his lap on Easter Sunday had a loaded gun and marijuana in the car, according to police. They also said the smell of marijuana was coming from the car.

A patrol officer saw the driver with a baby on his lap and pulled him over around 11:49 a.m., according to police.  

There was no sign of an infant seat in the vehicle and the officer noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside, police said.

When officers searched the car the 26-year-old Norwalk man was driving, they found a little more than three-quarters of a pound of marijuana and a loaded Sig Sauer P365 handgun, police said.

The man was charged with illegal possession of weapon in motor vehicle, negligent storage of a

firearm, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of child-front seat restraint, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and use of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set  at $250,000.

A court date has been set for April 15.

