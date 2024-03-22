Driver took off after heavily damaging Meriden's WWI Monument: police

Police are looking for the driver who crashed into, and heavily damaged the WWI Monument in Meriden Thursday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Broad Street and East Main Street around 10 p.m. They found the city's World War Roll of Honor Monument had been struck and knocked over.

The driver sped away from the scene, according to police.

There was debris from the vehicle left behind at the scene. Investigators determined it was a part of the headlight from a 2018 to 2020 Ford F150 pickup. A witness also told police they saw a vehicle matching that description leaving the scene.

Police said the pickup should have noticeable front-end damage.

Detectives are canvassing the area for any surveillance cameras that may have captured the vehicle on video or in photos.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Jad Hadir at (203) 630-6250.