Driver was going 115 miles per hour on Route 66 in Marlborough: police

Connecticut state police have arrested an East Hampton man who is accused of driving more than 115 miles per hour on Route 66 in Marlborough.

State police said a state trooper saw a GMC pickup on Route 66 in Marlborough, heading toward East Hampton, at 8:35 p.m., on Wednesday. The GMC was initially clocked at 105 miles per hour, police said.

When the trooper turned on the cruiser’s headlights and taillights, the driver sped up and drove more than 115 miles per hour, according to state police.

The GMC also passed another vehicle by going into the opposite lane on a hill at a curved section of road, which created a risk of serious injury, according to state police.

Police said the driver, an East Hampton man, admitted that he knew that the trooper was about to stop him and he purposefully sped up and pulled into a driveway to try and elude the trooper.

Police charged the man with reckless endangerment in the first degree, interfering with an officer and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.