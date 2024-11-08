Plymouth

Drivers asked to stay away from brush fire burning in Plymouth

By Angela Fortuna

People are being asked to steer clear of a portion of Plymouth as crews work to contain a large brush fire Friday evening.

Firefighters are responding to the area of Greystone Road near Hancock Dam in the Terryville section of town.

The Terryville Volunteer Fire Department said they've called in mutual aid and asked for help from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

DEEP responded and said there are no structures at risk. It's estimated to be about 100 by 100 feet in size.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.

