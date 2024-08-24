Drunk driver strikes Norwalk police cruiser during hit-and-run

A drunk driver struck a police cruiser in Norwalk during a hit-and-run on Friday night, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the police department posted a photo of the damaged police cruiser and reminded residents not to drink and drive.

"This police cruiser was struck amongst other cars by a drunk driver hit and run last night. Drive sober," the post said.

Norwalk Police Department

The post did not say which road the police cruiser was hit on or if anyone was injured.

It's unclear if the driver was arrested.