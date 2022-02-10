Durante Pasta Inc. Recalls Potato Gnocchi That Might Contain Milk

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division is urging Connecticut residents to check their freezers for Durante Pasta Inc., Potato Gnocchi due to the product being recalled.

According to a news release from the state Department of Consumer Protection, West Haven-based Durante Pasta Inc. voluntarily recalled potato gnocchi that might contain milk, which is not stated on the label.

Milk is a common allergen that can cause serious or life-threatening reactions for those who have an allergy and eat the product, the release states.

"It's incredibly important to ensure that food products are labeled appropriately, especially when they may contain allergens that can threaten our health," Michelle H. Seagull, the Consumer Protection Commissioner, said in a statement. "We hope that consumers will take caution and return this product quickly if they have a milk or sulfite allergy, and we thank Durante Pasta for cooperating with the recall."

This item was sold in some Connecticut stores including:

Liuzzi Market, North Haven

CT Natural, Wallingford

Northford Store, Northford

Westside Market, Rocky Hill

Charlie’s Meat Market, North Haven

ShopRite Wallingford, Wallingford

D&D Market, Wethersfield

Any customer who has an allergy or sensitivity and has the product is urged not to consume it and dispose it, or return it where it has been purchased.

No illnesses have been reported.