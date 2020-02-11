Eagle Injured in Truck Crash Returns to the Wild

A bald eagle that was injured when she was hit by a truck on I-95 in West Haven has been released back into the wild, according to wildlife rehabilitators.

A Place Called Hope in Killingworth has been looking after the bird since the crash in January.

Dash cam video showed the female eagle fly into the road. She slammed into a truck’s windshield and wound up underneath the vehicle. Despite the dramatic crash, she didn't suffer any serious injuries.

After three weeks of recovery, A Place Called Hope deemed the eagle ready to return home and released her in her territorial range. They posted video on their Facebook page showing her take off and perch in a tree.