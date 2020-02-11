wildlife

Eagle Injured in Truck Crash Returns to the Wild

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A bald eagle that was injured when she was hit by a truck on I-95 in West Haven has been released back into the wild, according to wildlife rehabilitators.

A Place Called Hope in Killingworth has been looking after the bird since the crash in January.

Dash cam video showed the female eagle fly into the road. She slammed into a truck’s windshield and wound up underneath the vehicle. Despite the dramatic crash, she didn't suffer any serious injuries.

After three weeks of recovery, A Place Called Hope deemed the eagle ready to return home and released her in her territorial range. They posted video on their Facebook page showing her take off and perch in a tree.

Eagle Hit By Truck Goes Free

She is HOME! Today the Eagle who was struck by the truck on I95 three weeks ago tomorrow, returned to her territorial range. As the eagle flies, she is close to her nest spot, but the location we released her is private and away from city traffic. She can return to her nest site when she feels acclimated and ready. There is another female in her place, so may she return after she has shaken off the human and reawkakened her wild spirit! Good luck to this incredible bird! Thank you to all who were involved with her rescue, her rehab, and her safe return. She landed in a tree overlooking a large body of water and remained on that perch until we finally departed. Enjoy!

Posted by A Place Called Hope on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

This article tagged under:

wildlifecrasheagle
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us