Early voting for presidential primary opens Tuesday

Some Connecticut voters will have the chance to vote early for the first time Tuesday.

Connecticut’s presidential primary is April 2, but polls will be open Tuesday through Thursday and again Saturday so Democratic and Republican voters can cast their ballots early.

“I’m asking everyone i know to come in and vote early voting,” Middletown Democratic Registrar of Voters Patricia Alston said Monday.

Middletown poll workers set up voting booths inside Middletown City Hall for early voting.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

President Joe Biden locked up the Democratic nomination early this month. Former president Donald Trump secured the Republican ticket seat the same day.

Still, Alston hopes voters will come out so she can see how the process works. When lawmakers approved early voting last year, they required two weeks of voting days ahead of the November election.

Alston also hopes to make the case for more money from the state.

“It's new, it’s additional labor, it’s additional work,” Alston said.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas recently asked the legislature’s Appropriations Committee for $5 million to help cities and towns with early voting. She also asked for funding for a public awareness campaign.

House Minority Leader Rep. Vincent Candelora said the legislature needs to help municipalities.

“They need a lot more money to do this program,” he said.

House Speaker Rep. Matt Ritter said the legislature may not give towns the $5 million Thomas requested. He wanted to see how the primary votes went first.

“When we say we’re making minor budget adjustments, I would think the most minor you’ve ever seen,” Ritter said.