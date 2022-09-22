East Haddam

East Haddam Swing Bridge Renovations Set to Begin Friday

NBC Connecticut

Work is set to begin tomorrow on the East Haddam Swing Bridge.

The 110-year-old bridge is being upgraded with new equipment, structure repairs and a new sidewalk.

The state Department of Transportation said the changes will improve safety, access and operations.

Officials are set to break ground on the project Friday at 10 a.m. Several local and state officials will be there.

