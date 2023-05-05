East Hartford Gas Station Offers Gas for $2.99 a Gallon

A gas station in East Hartford is offering cheaper prices through Sunday.

The RoadRunner Gas Station on Ellington Road has a gallon of regular unleaded for $2.99 cash or $3.05 credit/debit. That is more than 50 cents cheaper than the average in Connecticut on Friday.

“I’m like 'what? $2.99?'” said Marva Wilks, a driver from Windsor. “I work in Massachusetts. Mass usually is cheaper but now they’re all like the same price range. So I’m like, 'this is a great price range. I’m stopping here today.' As a matter of fact, I just got back in my car and was about to call my daughter, ‘you need to come down to the RoadRunner to get some gas’ because she has a bigger car than me.”

“It’s good. Save a little money you know. Can’t go wrong right now. The hot days are going to come and the prices are going to go higher so we got to take advantage now, you know,” said Eddie Sanchez, a driver from East Hartford who told his coworker to also come fuel up.

Gas prices have been rising over the last few weeks, with the average in Connecticut at $3.56 a gallon Friday, according to AAA. That’s 23 cents higher than it was a month ago.

A University of New Haven expert said it has to do with the global market and OPEC, the world’s largest supplier of oil, making another round of cuts.

Connecticut’s gas tax also contributed to the price hike. It was slowly increasing by five cents every month after it was suspended last year.

For all of these reasons, the owner of the RoadRunner decided to give people a break.

An employee who spoke with NBC Connecticut said it was a win-win with cheaper prices and more customers.

“It's a benefit for everybody. And people are more into know, pricing and saving some. So it's a great way to attract more customers,” said Waheed Ahmad. “People are happy. People are loving it.”