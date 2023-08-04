Teen charged in stabbing death of another teen outside elementary school in East Haven

Police have arrested a teen in connection with the stabbing death of a North Branford teen outside of an East Haven elementary school in May.

Dustin Cecarelli, 15, of North Branford, was stabbed during a fight outside Tuttle Elementary School just before 6:30 p.m. on May 23 and later died, police said.

Investigators said several people were involved in a fight in a courtyard on Tuttle Elementary School grounds while school was not in session.

Police said they arrested another 15-year-old on Friday morning and charged the suspect with manslaughter in the first degree and assault in the first degree.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said they made an arrest Friday morning and charged the suspect with manslaughter in the first degree and assault in the first degree.

The suspect has been transferred to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

“On behalf of the Department, we continue to extend our deepest condolences to Dustin’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope this arrest is the beginning of the healing process,” East Haven police chief Edward Lennon said in a statement.

Police have not identified the suspect because of the person’s age.