East Haven Rite Aid location to close next week

Those who shop or pick up prescriptions at one East Haven Rite Aid will soon need to find a new place to go.

The Ride Aid at 645 Foxon Road, just beyond the border line with New Haven, will be closing on September 7, 2023.

A Rite Aid spokesperson tells NBC Connecticut that store performance and lease terms are contributing factors when making a decision to close a location.

The other two East Haven locations, at 588 Main Street and 10 Hemingway Avenue, remain open.