East Lyme Town Hall to Undergo Big Changes After Inaccessibility Allegations

East Lyme Town Hall will now have to undergo significant renovations after reaching a settlement regarding allegations of incompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said they've reached a settlement with the town after an ADA complaint was filed. The person, who has physical disabilities, alleged that multiple aspects of the town hall building are inaccessible to people with mobility disabilities.

As a result of the settlement, the town will now have to make significant improvements including improving the accessibility of the parking lot, main entrance, multi-level access routes to connect the main upper floor to the basement, visitor and employee interaction counters, public restrooms and drinking fountains, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal law mandates that public entities can't discriminate on the basis of disability. The U.S. Attorney's Office said town leadership worked cooperatively and collaboratively with them to address the issues.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Our Office is committed to enforcing the ADA, which requires public entities, including municipalities, to provide access to individuals with disabilities. We greatly appreciate the willingness of the Town of East Lyme and the commitment of its First Selectman to greatly increase the accessibility and usability of East Lyme’s Town Hall," U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery said.

It's unknown how much the repairs will cost.