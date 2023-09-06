Easton town buildings close, some residents impacted by water main break

Crews are actively working to repair a water main break that damaged a road and closed town buildings in Easton on Wednesday.

The police department said they were called to a reported water main break on High Ridge Road between South Park Avenue and Ferndale Drive just after 9 a.m.

Responding officers found a large amount of water flowing from the ground and a lot of damage to the road.

The Aquarion Water Company and Southern Connecticut Gas responded and were able to turn off water. Firefighters and public works crews were also called in.

All residents on city water are affected and all town buildings are closed. Residents in the immediate area reportedly have no water while others have low pressure for the time being.

The repair is expected to take several hours to repair. The road remains closed as repairs are made.

No additional information was immediately available.