Eatery in New Haven takes part in ‘Restaurant Week' for the first time

Restaurant week has been around in Elm City for years, but it's the first year for one local eatery.

"I would describe it as modern American with a focus on seasonality and locality," said Megan Gill, executive chef of BLDG Restaurant.

BLDG Restaurant is located inside Hotel Marcel on 500 Sargent Drive. It opened in May 2022 and Gill says she trying to bring in more customers.

"We really want to get more involved in the community and the New Haven food scene," said Gill. "We didn't have the footing to be able to do this last year, and it's something we as a property have really wanted to participate in," said Gill.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

More than 20 businesses are taking part in Restaurant Week in New Haven. Customers can order a two-course lunch for $25 or a three-course dinner between $45 and $55.

"We have whipped ricotta, which is probably one of my favorites. The ricotta is made in house. It's amazing. We have a spring vegetable soup, which is also killer. Pea shoot salad, which is great. Wild arugula, Manchego, olives," said Gill.

Customers can also choose between a burger, chicken, veggie bowl or pasta for their entree.

The hope is that Restaurant Week will encourage people in the city to try new places and give restaurants a boost. It's also drawing in people visiting the area.

"I've heard a lot of really great things about the New Haven food scene so I'm really excited to be able to explore that," said Uma Menon of Orlando, Florida.

Menon says she and her father are in the city for the next couple of days to see Yale's campus as she prepares to go to law school there next year.

"To know there are all these deals and discounts to be able to see what New Haven has to offer is really exciting," said Menon.

"I think this is a great opportunity to get the word out about us and dip your toe and experience our food, and hopefully they'll come back," said Gill.