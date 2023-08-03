ECHN hospitals diverting ER patients, other facilities closed due to systemwide computer issues

A systemwide IT problem is forcing the Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) to divert patients from its hospital emergency rooms.

The ERs are currently on a 2-hour diverson, according to ECHN.

The issue is affecting the ERs at both Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.

Ambulance and EMS companies have been told to take patients to other hospitals, according to ECHN.

Patients with appointments are being contacted individually, they said.

The network's website listed several facilities that are closed because of the IT issues. They are:

Manchester Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

Rockville General Hospital Emergency Department

Urgent Care Center

Stroke Center

Elective Surgeries

Outpatient Laboratories (ECHN Diagnostics)

Evergreen Imaging Center

Tolland Imaging Center

Outpatient Behavioral Health

Women's Center for Wellness

Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT

Gastroenterology appointments & procedures

All ECHN Medical Group Primary Care locations

All ECHN Medical Group Specialty locations

ECHN said it is too early to know what is causing the computer problems.