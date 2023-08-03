Health

ECHN hospitals diverting ER patients, other facilities closed due to systemwide computer issues

NBC Universal, Inc.

A systemwide IT problem is forcing the Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) to divert patients from its hospital emergency rooms.

The ERs are currently on a 2-hour diverson, according to ECHN.

The issue is affecting the ERs at both Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.

Ambulance and EMS companies have been told to take patients to other hospitals, according to ECHN.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Patients with appointments are being contacted individually, they said.

The network's website listed several facilities that are closed because of the IT issues. They are:

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
  • Rockville General Hospital Emergency Department
  • Urgent Care Center
  • Stroke Center
  • Elective Surgeries
  • Outpatient Laboratories (ECHN Diagnostics)
  • Evergreen Imaging Center
  • Tolland Imaging Center
  • Outpatient Behavioral Health
  • Women's Center for Wellness
  • Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT
  • Gastroenterology appointments & procedures
  • All ECHN Medical Group Primary Care locations
  • All ECHN Medical Group Specialty locations

ECHN said it is too early to know what is causing the computer problems.

Local

new haven 37 mins ago

People shot at each other at New Haven 7-Eleven: police

Connecticut Wildlife 1 hour ago

Police issue warning after bear sightings in Cromwell

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Health
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us