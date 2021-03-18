ECSU to Hold In-Person Graduation for Class of 2020

Eastern Connecticut State University will hold in-person commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 after holding a virtual event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 16 on the Windham Technical High School athletic field, adjacent to Eastern's campus. It will be held rain or shine

The 2020 graduation ceremony held last May was streamed on YouTube.

"In spring 2020 our nation was in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, with communities in lock down and college campuses vacated," Eastern President Elsa Núñez said in statement. "The Class of 2020 faced many challenges a year ago - leaving campus on March 13 for the balance of the semester, finishing their senior year online, and attending a virtual graduation ceremony in lieu of a traditional in-person Commencement celebration. We want to make it up to them!"

Eastern will be following strict social distancing protocols and current guidelines the CDC and Connecticut State Department of Public Health have put in place.

More details on graduate and guest tickets; parking; safety precautions; and other logistics will be shared with 2020 graduates as information is available.

ECSU said that if health conditions change and the university is forced to rethink its decision to host an in-person graduation event for the Class of 2020, graduates and the campus community will be notified.

