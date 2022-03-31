Groton

Electric Boat Holding Major Fire Drill Thursday

Electric Boat in Groton.
NBC Connecticut

General Dynamics Electric Boat will hold a major fire drill at its Groton shipyard Thursday.

The company warned that the drill, which starts at 9 a.m., might look like an emergency situation.

They will be simulating a major fire in the shipyard and the response will include Electric Boat personnel and more than 20 fire departments.

Fire departments were expected to have trucks and equipment along Eastern Point Road as of 7:30 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The exercise is expected to go on until around noon. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

GrotonELECTRIC BOAT
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us