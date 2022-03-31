Electric Boat Holding Major Fire Drill Thursday

General Dynamics Electric Boat will hold a major fire drill at its Groton shipyard Thursday.

The company warned that the drill, which starts at 9 a.m., might look like an emergency situation.

They will be simulating a major fire in the shipyard and the response will include Electric Boat personnel and more than 20 fire departments.

Fire departments were expected to have trucks and equipment along Eastern Point Road as of 7:30 a.m.

The exercise is expected to go on until around noon.