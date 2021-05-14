Ellington Donut Shop Closes Indefinitely After Several Reports of Illness

An Ellington, Connecticut donut shop announced they are closing indefinitely after several reports of gastrointestinal illness linked to their food products.

The North Central District Health Department is warning consumers not to eat food products from Gerry's Donuts after people reported experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

The symptoms were reported from people who recently consumed donuts and other products from the donut shop, the health department said.

Gerry's Donuts remains closed while the health department investigates the cause of the illness.

The shop posted a statement regarding the illness on social media.

"We take our customers safety seriously and would like to apologize if Gerry's Donuts contributed in any way to this illness. We are not taking this lightly and will open back up for business as soon as we feel it’s safe," the statement read.

Customers with any products from the shop should discard them immediately, health officials said.

Those who are experiencing symptoms are being urged to consult their healthcare provider.