Employee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child in Norwalk Salon

Booking photo of Karoll Angelina Jurado-Hernandez
An employee of a beauty salon in Norwalk is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in the salon and has been arrested.

Karoll Angelina Jurado-Hernandez, 46, of Norwalk, has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said they started investigating a complaint on Aug. 24 that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted at Khronosbeauty Salon at 250 Westport Ave. and the investigation was referred to the Special Victims Unit, which handles allegations of crimes against juveniles.

Police said the investigation revealed that Jurado-Hernandez, an employee of the salon, had sexually assaulted the victim within the establishment.

An investigator obtained a search warrant for Jurado-Hernandez’s DNA and police said it was a match to evidence recovered during the investigation.

SVU Detectives arrested Jurado-Hernandez on Tuesday at Khronosbeauty.

Bond was set at $250,000 and the court date has been set at Feb. 18.

