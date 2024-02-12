Employee of tree company dies after being struck by work vehicle in Shelton

A man working for a tree company has died after being struck by a work vehicle in Shelton on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to School Street around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian that had been struck.

Once in the area, police said they found a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 29-year-old Erick Irizarry, of Waterbury.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators determined Irizarry was working in the area for Asplundh Tree Service and was hit by a work vehicle.

The Office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and responded to the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.