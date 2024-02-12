shelton

Employee of tree company dies after being struck by work vehicle in Shelton

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man working for a tree company has died after being struck by a work vehicle in Shelton on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to School Street around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian that had been struck.

Once in the area, police said they found a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 29-year-old Erick Irizarry, of Waterbury.

Investigators determined Irizarry was working in the area for Asplundh Tree Service and was hit by a work vehicle.

The Office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and responded to the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

