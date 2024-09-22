Enfield man killed after hitting tree off I-91 North in Windsor

A man from Enfield has died after hitting a tree off of Interstate 91 North in Windsor early Sunday morning.

State police said 37-year-old Daniel Adam Jeannotte, of Enfield, was driving near the exit 40 off-ramp around 2:30 a.m. when he veered to the left, crossed the shoulder and went into the grassy area next to the off-ramp.

According to state police, Jeannotte then hit a tree that was in the grassy area off of the highway.

Jeannotte suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was later pronounced dead.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper DeMaio #346 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 of by email kaitlyn.demaio@ct.gov.