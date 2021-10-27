‘Ethan Song Film' Tells Story of Teen's Final Days Before Deadly Accidental Shooting

On Wednesday was the premiere for a new short film based on the life and death of Ethan Song.

He’s the teen from Guilford who was accidentally shot and killed by an unsecured gun.

The film is based on the final days of the 15-year-old’s life.

Song died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun that been left in a cardboard box at a friend’s home in Guilford in 2018.

The film already won the Social Awareness Award at the Block Island Film Festival and it’s meant to be a touching and important lesson on preventable gun violence.

And it features an appearance by Ethan Song’s actual parents Kristen and Mike.

“The recognition was instant when I looked into the eyes of the first officer and I knew it was going to be the worst day of my life,” said Mike Song.

After the online premiere, there was a panel discussion including with the film’s producer.

“When you portray something of this nature through the arts and through changing hearts you change minds,” said Jill Nesi, Suso Films.

The hope is the video will be shown to high school students along with an educational guide encouraging kids to speak up if they see something concerning.

It's another measure the Songs hope could help make a difference in preventing gun violence.

They successfully pushed for the creation of “Ethan’s Law” which requires safe storage of guns in the state and are now trying to do the same on a national level.

“If I can save one of your children or one of your grandchildren then at the end of my life I can at least say I can say I lived a life well lived,” said Kristen Song.