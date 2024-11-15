Eversource customers can expect to have lower bills compared to last winter

As we approach the colder months, Eversource customers can expect to pay a lower supply price compared to last winter.

"So, essentially the rate from January to January is moving from 14.71 down to 11.19 cents per kilowatt-hour, a 24% decrease,” Eversource President of CT Electric Operations Steve Sullivan said.

Although supply costs are down 24%, customers will still see about a $15 dollar increase on their bills in January of 2025. Eversource said that's because summer supply rates are normally lower.

The rate in the new year would increase from 8.99 cents per kilowatt-hour to 11.19.

“In January, when that supply rate changes, most customers are going to go from $212 to $227," Sullivan said.

Eversource said they normally see this change between seasons because of the cost of natural gas, but the company added in general rates have leveled out.

“The rates are actually quite a bit down from that very, very high winter spike that we saw going from 2022 to 2023,” Sullivan said.

Customers had mixed reactions about the changes.

“Fifteen dollars is not too bad,” Jeff Kuzoian, of Berlin, said. “Everything is starting to come down, it has to, everything is so high.”

Some consumers say their bills are still too high because of the public benefits charge.

“I am doing everything I can do to keep my consumption low and to keep my bill low and it just doesn’t matter and I'm very disappointed,” Salina Hangrove, of Hartford, said.

Eversource said they do not control or benefit from those charges.

Eversource offers resources to families struggling to pay their bills. Information is available here.