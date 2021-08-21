Eversource Increases Number of Possible Power Outages for Hurricane Henri

Eversource has increased the number of possible power outages as the state braces for Hurricane Henri.

Officials said the energy company will declare an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) Level 2 on Sunday at 6 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to Eversource, between 50% and 69% of its customers in the state could lose power and restoration efforts could last between eight and 21 days.

Since trees are the number one cause of power outages during storms and because many of the trees in Connecticut have become weakened due to insects and the saturated ground from recent storms, authorities said thousands of trees could come down in the hurricane.

“As Henri moves closer, we’ve been re-positioning crews, equipment and other resources accordingly so that we’re ready for the significant, widespread damage we can expect to see from this storm,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom in part in a statement.

Eversource urges customers to stay away from any downed wires and to report them immediately to 911.

Outages can be reported online here or by calling (800) 286-2000.