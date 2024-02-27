Eversource bringing in outside crews ahead of gusty storm Wednesday

Eversource says it is bringing in outside lineworkers to Connecticut ahead of a storm on Wednesday to deal with potential power outages.

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday.

On Wednesday, winds will increase throughout the day and could gust between 30 and 40 MPH during the day. Those gusts may increase to 40 to 50 MPH by Wednesday evening, according to NBC Connecticut's StormTracker meteorologists.

"This storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds which can bring down trees and tree limbs onto power lines and equipment causing outages, so we’re taking the necessary actions now to ensure our team is ready to respond,” said President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan in a statement. “We’ll have crews in position at our work centers throughout the state before the storm hits so they can immediately get to any damage locations and restore power as soon as conditions allow.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Eversource is urging customers to prepare for the storm as well, by restocking storm kits with items such as batteries, flashlights, water, non-perishable food, medications, and pet food. They also suggest making sure your devices are fully charged before the storm.