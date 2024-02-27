Be careful of thick fog, icy patches this morning

There is thick fog near the shoreline and temperatures near freezing could lead to icy patches this morning before temperatures get very mild later in the day.

Temperatures will move up quickly this morning.

Today will feature partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be very mild with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Showers will move in this evening. There will be on and off rain through Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, there will be increasing winds. Gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph during the day and will increase to 40 to 50 mph in the evening.

The rain could be heavy at times on Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be sharply colder with wind chills in the upper 20s.

Milder weather returns on Friday with highs in the 40s.

