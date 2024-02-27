StormTracker

Be careful of thick fog, icy patches this morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

There is thick fog near the shoreline and temperatures near freezing could lead to icy patches this morning before temperatures get very mild later in the day.

Temperatures will move up quickly this morning.

Today will feature partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be very mild with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Showers will move in this evening. There will be on and off rain through Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, there will be increasing winds. Gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph during the day and will increase to 40 to 50 mph in the evening.

Local

Hartford 59 mins ago

9 adults, 9 kids displaced by Hartford apartment fire

East Haven 8 hours ago

Surveillance video showing puppy abandoned draws attention to ongoing problem

The rain could be heavy at times on Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be sharply colder with wind chills in the upper 20s.

Milder weather returns on Friday with highs in the 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us