Excitement Building for First Coronation in 70 Years

It’s been nearly three-quarters of a century since the United Kingdom has had an event like the one set for Saturday.

After months of planning and up to an estimated $125 million spent, King Charles’ coronation is about to happen.

It’s a tradition dating back centuries, with the most recent coronation happening 70 years ago when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953. Since her death last September, her son Charles has been Monarch.

Now, in a lavish ceremony, he will be crowned. Members of Manchester’s British American Club (BAC) are looking forward to it.

“I think for the most part, there’s a lot of pride here. A lot of British pride,” said Bill Green of Vernon.

Carl Peterson’s was at the BAC Friday. His wife Ellen is English, Scottish and Welsh, and although she’s in the hospital, Peterson says she won’t miss it.

“She remembers the coronation of Queen Elizabeth,” said Peterson, “So, she’ll be watching.”

In Simsbury, at the “Spoonful of Britain,” there is more excitement. Store co-owner Carly Kyd says her customers are buying everything from tea to King Charles souvenirs - stocking up for Saturday.

“We have some little felt Charles and Camilla dolls,” she said, showing off some of the things people are buying.

Blake Seers, who moved to Connecticut from Greenwich, England in 2019, says the party has already started back home.

“There’s street parties that have gone on for weeks already before the coronation has happened,” he said.

Here in Connecticut, people are fascinated and ready to celebrate, too. Kyd says the big seller this week has been a traditional scone kit.

“It consists of four fruit scones, some clotted cream, jam and some tea,” she said. “They also get a little flag to wave during the coronation.”

That flag waving will commence while a procession travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

As the festivities happen in London, people we spoke with say there will be Royal parties here in Connecticut.

“I know that I’ve invited a few friends and we decided that we were going to have an English tea,” said Frances Riordan of Simsbury.

Seers says he is cooking a traditional English roast and plans to serve his guests, which are all American, some other traditional foods.

“Just a little tip of the hat to the coronation, as we are not there in England,” he said.

There is so much anticipation for the event, which for a lot of people is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. If you’re hoping to see it, coverage starts at 5 a.m. Saturday.