Excitement grows as QU Men's Hockey sets out to defend national title

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team is making a post-season run as well. The Bobcats are in the NCAA tournament looking to defend their championship title and fans can’t wait to see the post-season action.

“I grew up playing hockey and watching hockey so, honestly it’s really exciting because it’s our school,” said freshman Ella Berry.

Campus was quiet on Good Friday, but the support shown for the men’s hockey team speaks volumes.

“I’m very proud to be a Quinnipiac fan and it’s always something fun to watch,” said freshman Thomas Taheny.

There’s lots of excitement not only for the post season but also to the possibility for back-to-back titles.

“I’m really hopeful, I’ve been to a lot of the games this semester with my best friend,” said freshman Catalina Wentzell.

“I think that Quinnipiac has a pretty good chance. We just came off of the national championship victory last year, so I think the boys definitely know how to get it done,” Taheny said.

“It’s just a great community around here especially with such a good hockey team,” said sophomore DJ Carfora.

“There’s a lot of big energy around, a lot of people are usually talking about it,” Berry said.

Catching the team on the ice has been a hot ticket.

“You can tell that everybody is excited, you know what I mean? That everyone is going,” Wentzell said.

“It’s really just cool to go to the games. It’s really competitive, we play a lot of good teams,” Carfora said.

Christian Layden has his hopes up but says the team may not make it out of the frozen four. Regardless, it doesn’t change the Bobcat pride.

“We’re just going to come back next season even better and try to get that title again.”