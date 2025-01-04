Transportation

Exit numbers will be changing on Route 2 and Route 11 in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

route 2 marlborough 2
NBCConnecticut.com

Two Connecticut highways will be changing their exit numbers starting next Tuesday.

The CT Department of Transportation said Route 2 and Route 11 will have exits renumbered and highway signs replaced because they've "exceeded their useful life."

Numbers will be changing on both the eastbound and westbound side of Route 2 from Norwich to Hartford.

Both the north and southbound side of Route 11 will also get renumbered exits.

The DOT said exits will be changed to mileage-based numbering to conform to federal standards. It's part of a multi-year effort on all state highways.

Back in September, parts of Route 15 got new larger signs and new exit numbers.

Drivers can expect to see both old and new exit numbers throughout the transition.

The renumbering is set to be complete by February 2025.

