Faith leader calls for armed civilian response to curb Hartford violence

There is a debate brewing in Hartford over a plan to have armed civilians patrol certain areas of the city.

One faith leader said this is needed to curb the violence, but city leaders are not on board.

A double homicide on Garden Street on Feb. 10 was the tipping point for the reverend Dexter Burke. His church, The Walk in the Light Church of God, is only blocks from where the shooting happened.

Now, Burke is calling for an armed civilian patrol.

“They are going to have licensed, concealed weapons [and are] going to assist in fighting crime,” Burke said.

Burke said 10 volunteers from Minister Cornell Lewis’ Self Defense Brigade will begin patrolling the Garden Street area on March 9.

“We are going to bring an armed security that’s going to walk the streets with individuals, help them to the bus stop. Help them to the grocery store and patrol the area,” Burke said.

The idea is not being embraced by the city. Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam is pushing back.

“Adding more guns into the midst of trauma, into the midst of pain in our communities, is just going to lead to more deaths,” Arulampalam said.

Burke said he’s sick to his stomach with the violence in the city and is especially frustrated with the repetitive prayer vigils that have followed.

In a strongly worded letter to the community he wrote, "Such a practice has gotten old and seen only as a strategy to placate communities of color."

Mother’s United Against Violence, which oversees many of those vigils, adamantly opposes the idea.

“We are not supporting any individual patrolling the streets. We are about finding solutions and peace,” Reverend Henry Brown said. “We don’t need more guns.”

The Garden Street area is one that has been deeply affected by violence and while most agree more needs to be done, this plan is being met with mixed reaction.

“There should be no guns. No violence, only unity," said one Garden Street resident, who wished to be known only as Jeff. “The more guns you put out, the more violence you’re going to get.”

Some area residents, though, say they support the idea.

“I think it’s appropriate. Especially for those who have a permit to carry,” Zach Williams said. “I don’t think it would cause more damage than it already is.”

Arulampalam said he and Burke have not yet spoken directly. The two, though, are exchanging points of view.

“As a person of deep faith myself, I’ve got to ask Archbishop Burke - what would Jesus do in the situation?” Arulampalam said.

Responding to the query, Burke said, “I believe that if Jesus were here today, as a member of the clergy, he would speak to the injustices that exist.”

Burke went on to explain that he feels this area of the city is underserved by the police. We reached out to the police department for a response, but they declined to comment at this time.