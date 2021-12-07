Fake Guns Found After Lockdown at Norwich Free Academy

Norwich Free Academy was on lockdown Monday morning and school officials say two students will face disciplinary action and possible criminal charges after investigators found two fake guns.

In a letter to the school community sent Tuesday, the superintendent and head of school said that the situation began when a campus safety officer noticed "unusual behavior" by a student. The school was placed on lockdown and police called in to investigate.

Officials said investigators ultimately found two fake guns and that two students were questioned. School officials described these fake guns as incapable of shooting live rounds, but they can make a loud sound.

The two students will face disciplinary action and could face criminal charges, officials said.

Around the same time another student reported hearing a potentially concerning conversation on the bus. Investigators determined that the conversation was harmless and not connected to the first case, but it lengthened the lockdown.

"Even though the events that happened yesterday were resolved without incident, I understand the anxiety and discomfort felt by the members of our school community. This is not a situation we are taking lightly," Head of School Dr. Brian Kelly wrote in the letter.

Kelly added that they are reviewing school safety policies and procedures and will be scheduling a community forum to discuss safety.