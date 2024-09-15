Fall foliage could start peaking soon in parts of Connecticut

Get ready for some breathtaking fall foliage views coming very soon!

Foliage could start to peak in areas of Connecticut as early as two weeks from now.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) put together an interactive fall foliage report which shows that portions of northern Connecticut could see fall foliage very soon.

Starting Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, the northeastern and northwestern corners of the state could see vibrant colors.

The following week, central Connecticut will start seeing the leaves change color.

By early November, most of the foliage will be past peak, and leaves will have already changed.

A magnificent foliage season is predicted for the state. Here are some peak foliage timeframes:

Connecticut Northwest/Northeast Corners: October 3 – 8

October 3 – 8 Connecticut Eastern and Western Mid-State Counties: October 16 - 23

October 16 - 23 Shoreline and lower Connecticut River Valley: October 24 - 30

October 24 - 30 Southwest Corner: November 7 - 14

You can also enjoy the crisp air and rustling of the leaves with these colorful drives and hikes.