Families across Connecticut mark one year since start of Israel-Hamas war

Monday marks one year since the terror attack against Israel and the start of Israel’s war with Hamas. It’s a day many around the world, and right here in Connecticut are remembering.

Families all over the state are reflecting and hoping for a peaceful future. Over 1,200 were killed and hundreds taken hostage, including Americans, some of which remain in captivity.

“My Dad waking me up in the morning 5 o' clock in the morning, 'Noa there is war,'” said Noa Mencher, of West Hartford, thinking back to October 7, 2023.

She was at a wedding here in New England with friends and family on that day -- some of them over from Israel for the celebration.

“A lot of the people that came to the wedding are from Israel, there were a lot of mixed emotions,” she said.

A year ago, hundreds were taken hostage and 1,200 were killed during the Hamas attack on the country, pulling Israel into war with the terror group.

Mencher still has three siblings living in Israel, as well as extended family, and friends. She said prior to the attack, she tried to pay no mind to news, but after October 7, she couldn’t look away.

“It got to the point I really wasn’t doing what I needed to do of anything else,” said Mencher.

But she pressed on, communicating as much as possible with loved ones in Israel.

Since the Oct. 7 terror attack, there has been a rise in antisemitic incidents, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

In the last year, the ADL has recorded over 10,000 incidents of antisemitism nationally. That’s a 200% increase over the last year, which came on the heels of another spike in the four years prior.

“Sadly, the increase is in harassment, vandalism, and assaults,” said Stacey Sobel, with the Connecticut Anti-Defamation League.

Sobel says even here in Connecticut, it’s on individuals to call out hate, and reverse the trend.

“We as a society have an obligation to speak out against hate,” said Sobel.

Events have been and will continue to happen across the state to mark mark a year since the terror attack. A solidarity walk was held in West Hartford Sunday, and more gatherings are slated for Monday evening.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford is hosting a sold out event in West Hartford.

Some marked the year calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“The last year has been incredibly painful,” said Shelly Altman, with Jewish Voices for Peace.

Altman said he mourns all of the lives lost over the last year in the ongoing war. More than 40,000 have died in Gaza, according to NBC News.

“Every parent, child, grandparent, and grandchild that has been killed in the last year was someone else’s entire world,” said Altman.

Mencher still looks toward hope at the one-year mark. She continues to call for peace, but first and foremost, calls for a safe return home for everyone still being held hostage.

“First and foremost is to bring everyone home,” said Mencher.