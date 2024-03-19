Two families displaced after Hartford house fire

Five people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Hartford home Tuesday evening.
Firefighters said they were called to a home on Hillside Avenue in the city's South End.
The fire broke out on the porch and extended into the building. No injuries were reported.
Two adults and three children living there were displaced. The fire marshal's office is investigating.
