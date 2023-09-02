Families spend Labor Day weekend at agricultural fairs in Conn.

It's fair season in Connecticut! Labor Day weekend is home to three different agricultural fairs in Goshen, Haddam Neck and Woodstock.

Summer may be winding down, but families are using this weekend to celebrate to the fullest.

"There's Ferris wheels and a dragon ride, and there's teacups and a dinosaur ride," said Lillian Brennan, of Ledyard.

Lillian and her twin sister Violet are regulars at the Haddam Neck Fair. They said they come every year because their family has been showing cows here for decades.

"A lot of people come back for the same things and it never disappoints, and truck pulls are always a big hit," Broden Wells, of Ledyard, said.

The Haddam Neck Fair is not only home to food, music and rides, but there are also a variety of animals such as roosters, pigs, rabbits and goats.

The days are also packed with fun competitions like a women's skillet toss.

One mother-daughter duo has been doing it for the past three years.

"What you do is you hold onto a heavy skillet, right? And they you have to throw it as far as you can," said Jennifer and Emily Stiles, of East Hampton.

The mother-daughter duo said the fair makes them look forward to the fall.

"Apple picking is very fun and just celebrating with family," they said. "Going to some festivals, going to the BIG E this year."

Families said the Haddam Neck Fair is a fun end-of-summer event. It's also a long-standing tradition in the community and has been around for 111 years.

Organizers said it draws more than 25,000 people.