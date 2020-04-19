baby shower

Family Comes Up With Creative Way to Hold Baby Shower For Conn. Couple

A Connecticut family came up with a creative way to make sure that their loved ones had a baby shower.

Chelsea and Steven Gennuso will soon be a mom and dad. Chelsea's aunt came up with the idea to have a shower parade.

The family coordinated everything and surprised Chelsea on Sunday with people driving by the house to wish the couple well.

The Wethersfield Fire Department even came out to help them celebrate.

"We are bummed of course not having a baby shower, but I'm just grateful for everyone's health and it's crazy times but we're going to get through it," Chelsea said. "I just want a healthy baby. I'm grateful, this is awesome."

Chelsea and Steven have been working on the front lines during this pandemic. Chelsea is a nurse at Connecticut Children's and Steven works as a corrections officer.

