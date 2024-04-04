Willimantic

Family displaced, several pets missing after Willimantic fire

By Angela Fortuna

Willimantic Fire Department

A family of six is displaced and several pets are missing after a fire tore through a home in Willimantic on Thursday.

The fire department said they responded to a home on Prospect Street just after 11:15 a.m.

Authorities found fire coming from a bedroom, and a second alarm was requested.

Willimantic Fire Department
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The bedroom was heavily damaged, and there's smoke and heat damage throughout the second floor. Firefighters said the blaze was under control by 1:15 p.m.

Four children and two adults were displaced, and crews said several animals are missing. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Willimantic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us