Family displaced, several pets missing after Willimantic fire

A family of six is displaced and several pets are missing after a fire tore through a home in Willimantic on Thursday.

The fire department said they responded to a home on Prospect Street just after 11:15 a.m.

Authorities found fire coming from a bedroom, and a second alarm was requested.

Willimantic Fire Department

The bedroom was heavily damaged, and there's smoke and heat damage throughout the second floor. Firefighters said the blaze was under control by 1:15 p.m.

Four children and two adults were displaced, and crews said several animals are missing. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.