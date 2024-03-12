5 people displaced after West Hartford house fire

Five people living in a home on Edgemere Avenue in West Hartford have been displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

The fire department said they were called to a single-family home just before 8 p.m.

Responding crews saw fire coming from the second floor. Additional units were called in and mutual aid was on standby.

Everyone made it out of the house safely and no injuries were reported.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable by the fire marshal, and the Red Cross was called in to help the family displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.