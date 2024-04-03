Family of Hartford fallen Det. Bobby Garten discusses memorial fund, event in his honor

“Bobby is my little brother, the one I wrestled with in the basement,” William Garten said.

William Garten misses his brother Hartford Detective Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten every day.

“I just miss him so much at these family events because we were always there and he was always my partner at these family events,” Garten said. “I just don’t have that anymore and that is what I will miss the most.”

William said the last time he saw Bobby was at his son’s birthday party, before he went to work.

“I think about him a lot and I'm happy I had the moments I had with him,” Garten said.

Det. Bobby Garten died in the line of duty in September, when his cruiser was struck by a car fleeing a separate traffic stop. Garten’s partner, Brian Kearney, also suffered serious injuries.

Will remembers arriving at that hospital that day in September.

“My mom told me how he didn’t make it, and I just went numb, and really didn’t know how to act, because you always know this day could come but you don’t know when, and you are never ready for it,” Garten said.

In the days that followed, the Garten family saw an outpouring of support from the community. A wake was held at Dunkin’ Park where hundreds attended.

“The last time we were at Yard Goats stadium was for his wake, so, it’s going to be difficult seeing the field, the building means so much more to our family now, so it’s great the Yard Goats can honor Bobby,” Garten said.

On Tuesday, the Hartford Yard Goats will honor Det. Garten during opening day.

The Garten and Kearney families will throw the ceremonial pitches and Bobby’s nephew, Liam, will sing the national anthem.

“The most important thing I will miss, the kids looking at uncle Bobby, they looked up to him, he was the cool uncle, he always played with them when he came over, he really loved my kids and my kids loved him,” Garten said.

The family has created the Detective Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten Memorial Fund and through a partnership with the Yard Goats, the fund will award a scholarship to a student in the Greater Hartford area pursuing an education in law enforcement.

“My brother loved Hartford so much, he just was always in the city, he protected and served, yes it was his job, but it was also what he wanted to do, it was his passion every day. So, if we can help somebody in Hartford to do exactly what Bobby did, then I think that will mean a lot to our family,” Garten said.

The Garten family hopes to fund a scholarship each year and help families of other fallen officers. More information can be found here.