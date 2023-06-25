Fans show excitement for final day of Traveler's Championship

Sunday marked the final round of the Traveler's Championship. The only PGA TOUR stop in New England, and it certainly draws a crowd. Fans of all ages were TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for the last day of the tournament.

"I'm 76. I'm on the other end of the spectrum, that's for sure," said Barry Sinoway, of Branford.

He says the tournament has become a summer tradition with his family.

"This is a great event. My grandsons and I, we've been coming here for 10 years," said Sinoway.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Other fans were from out of state.

I'm from Springfield, Mass.," said Aaron Uschmann. "It's great. I get to catch up with my friend. Get a little exercise, relax for a little bit."

One couple was visiting from Portland, Maine.

"We actually came down on Wednesday. We've been here for five days so we've been here every day of the tournament," said Gavin Waterson.

In the final rounds of the tournament, fans were keeping an eye on their favorite players.

"Keegan Bradley, you know, being a local from New England, that would be a good story," said Waterson.

"I love watching Rory, and I love Ricky Fowler. We're going to watch them pretty closely," said Sinoway.

Fans tell us they were happy to witness the action so close to home.

"Aside from seeing an extraordinary level of skill, it's great to feel that you're doing it with hundreds or thousands of people from your community," said Connecticut resident Tim Hollister.