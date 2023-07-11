Farms along Connecticut River impacted by severe flooding

The Connecticut River is swelling from floodwaters and racing down from northern New England, threatening low-lying farmland.

Francis Whelan, of Hayes Farm in Rocky Hill, owns shared farmland for corn and hay along the Connecticut River. Whelan's land was already getting swallowed by the rising river Tuesday.

“This is a really rare and unusual case that we're talking (about), a July flood over the banks," Whelan said.

He, along with four other farmers that share the low-lying meadow for growing, spent Monday afternoon and evening evacuating equipment from the flood-prone area.

They expect early spring or fall flooding, but summer flooding surprised Welan.

Connecticut farmers have already been impacted by mother nature twice in 2023, first with a spring freeze that impacted budding fruit trees, then an April drought.

As the river rises, Whelan said “if we get as much water as they are talking (about), it could wipe us all out down there as farmers.”

Once the vulnerable equipment was removed from the fields or moved to higher ground, Whelan said all there is to do is hope the flooding estimates are wrong.

“That’s what we are doing,” Whelan said. “Our fingers are crossed. We are praying that it won’t be as devastating as they called for.”

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture says hundreds of acres of farmland along the Connecticut River are at risk.

“The crops that are in the lower river valleys are in pretty significant trouble," said Bryan Hurlburt, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

The Department is already planning an assessment of damages caused by the flooding and they encourage farmers to reach out with what they are seeing on their land.

Hulburt also encouraged farmers to reach out for support, offering help so farmers in the field don’t feel alone.

“We are not only thinking about the crops, but the men and women that make up CTs farms and making sure they are in a good spot as well.” Said Hurlburt.

An information and support line is available through the Department of Agriculture and can be reached at: 833-897- 2474