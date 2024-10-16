Newington

Woman killed in Newington crash

A woman has died after a head-on crash in Newington on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to East Cedar Street, near Patricia Genova Drive, at 8:14 p.m. after two vehicles collided head-on and one rolled over.

The woman who was driving one of the vehicles had serious injuries and firefighters had to extricate her from her vehicle. Police said she was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Police have not released her name because they are notifying her family.

The male driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The Mid State Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash. 

Anyone who saw it is asked to call Officer Cappiello at (860) 666-8445, extension 6317 or email ccappiello@newingtonct.gov.

