21-year-old man killed in Groton motorcycle crash

A 21-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groton, according to police.

A Groton police officer who was on patrol came upon the crash scene on Fort Hill Road, between Depot Road and South Road, around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

The officer found a 2024 Kawasaki ZX-400 motorcycle down on the road and the driver nearby with serious injuries. 

Additional first responders and emergency medical services responded to provide help, and 21-year-old Elijah W. Hummel, of Groton, was brought to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.   

Based on the initial investigation, police believe that Hummel was heading west on Fort Hill Road, or Route 1, at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle, went across the eastbound lane and hit a Jeep Cherokee that was parked in front of Midway Pizza. No one was in the Jeep.

Police are investigating the crash and they ask anyone who has information or who saw what happened to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

