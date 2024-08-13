Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Waterbury

Police have arrested a murder suspect after a man who was injured in a shooting on Walnut Street in Waterbury early Sunday morning died.

Police said Rahe Autry, 37, of Waterbury, is a suspect in the homicide of 43-year-old Julaquis Minnifield, of Waterbury.

Officers found Minnifield when they responded to reports of gunshots on Walnut Street and he was brought to Waterbury Hospital, where he later died, police said.

They believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Autry was taken into custody on Monday and he is being held on a $3 million bond.

He has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit and interfering with police.

Autry is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.