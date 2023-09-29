Father of 3-month-old boy is arrested after baby sustains critical injuries in New Haven

The father of a 3-month-old has been arrested after his baby boy sustained critical injuries in an incident in New Haven Thursday evening, according to police.

New Haven police said they were notified of the incident at about 4:20 p.m., and learned that a baby was being taken to the pediatric unit at Yale New Haven Hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities learned of the incident from the Department of Children and Families (DCF). Responding officers learned that the baby suffered a skull fracture and traumatic brain injuries.

It's unknown what specifically caused the baby's injuries. Investigators spoke with the 3-month-old's parents and ultimately arrested the father, who is 28 years old.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He faces charges including first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. The police department is actively investigating.