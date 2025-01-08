Father of baby found dead at Milford motel found not competent to stand trial

The father of a baby found dead in a Milford hotel room last summer has been found not competent to stand trial.

Dale Kirkland is facing murder and other charges.

The investigation started on Aug. 21 when a staff member at the Mayflower Motel went into a room to clean it and found a baby submerged in a child’s bathing tub, according to an arrest warrant.

Firefighters tried to save the little girl and transported her to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died, according to police.

Kirkland must spend 60 days at Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown.

He will return to court in March for another competency hearing.